Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 185.87 ($2.43). 3,222,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. The stock has a market cap of £927.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.91.
Cairn Energy Company Profile
