Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 185.87 ($2.43). 3,222,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. The stock has a market cap of £927.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.91.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

