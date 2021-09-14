Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,781. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

