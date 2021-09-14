New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

