easyJet’s (ESYJY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

