easyJet’s (ESYJY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

