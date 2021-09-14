Pirl Price Reaches $0.0009 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $78,858.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.53 or 0.07209720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00388333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.22 or 0.01370570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00571449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00536395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00338169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006526 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.