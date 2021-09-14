Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.24.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,936,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 375,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

