Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLLIF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

