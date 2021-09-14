PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.