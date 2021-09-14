GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $$11.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. GAIL has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

