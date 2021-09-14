Trupanion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,497 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,677% compared to the average volume of 270 put options.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $2,670,850. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

