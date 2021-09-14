Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

