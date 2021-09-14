Traders Purchase Large Volume of RCM Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,769% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCMT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 35,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,367. The company has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.