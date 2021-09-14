Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.94. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.67. 70,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

