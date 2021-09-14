Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258.60 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $258.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $436.06 or 0.00936977 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

