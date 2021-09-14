CBC.network (CBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,034.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $82,034.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00811831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043623 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

