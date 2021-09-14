aelf Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $380.69 million and $68.78 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00330551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00811831 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

