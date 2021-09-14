Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $509.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.79 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

