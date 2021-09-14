Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $260.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

