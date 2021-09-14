Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 5,708 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

