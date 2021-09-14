Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 8,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

