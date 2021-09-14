Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

