Curate (XCUR) Reaches Market Cap of $22.99 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Curate has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $624,513.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

