CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

