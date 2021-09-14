Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $56,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 190,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

