Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $$0.21 on Tuesday. 39,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

