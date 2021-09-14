CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CAIXY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,055. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.