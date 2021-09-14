River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 205.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,715 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $55,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.