Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $222.90. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

