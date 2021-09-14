Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 464 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $647.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,298. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.85 and a 200 day moving average of $547.30. The company has a market capitalization of $308.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.