Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $34.38

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,055. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

