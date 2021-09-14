ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,537. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.