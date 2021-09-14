Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150 at Berenberg Bank

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:GHE remained flat at $GBX 920 ($12.02) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 913.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £303.10 million and a PE ratio of 511.11. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 970 ($12.67).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

