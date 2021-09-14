MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. 88,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

