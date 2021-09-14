Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.65. The stock had a trading volume of 181,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

