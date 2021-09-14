Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 721 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

