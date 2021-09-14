South State Corp Has $675,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

South State Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

