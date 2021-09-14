Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,994 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $137,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Target by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. 14,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

