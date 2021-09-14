Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 11,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,272. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,047 shares of company stock valued at $808,718. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

