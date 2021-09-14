EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $69.49.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

