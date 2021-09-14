JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 622.7% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

