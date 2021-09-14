CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $427,011.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

