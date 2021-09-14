Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

MDT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

