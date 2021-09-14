Banano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243,024.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $243,024.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00078747 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00120333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00170034 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

