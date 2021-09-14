Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APVS remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Applied Visual Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

