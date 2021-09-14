Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 16,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 665,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

