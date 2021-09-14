Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Azarga Uranium stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 912,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,934. Azarga Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

