Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Jadestone Energy stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75.97 ($0.99). 95,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,284. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.52. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
