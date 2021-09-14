Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75.97 ($0.99). 95,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,284. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.52. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

