Wealthquest Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 243,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 144,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 7,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.