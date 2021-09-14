Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. 151,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

