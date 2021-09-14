Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,926. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

